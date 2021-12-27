Eleanor M. Barbetta Dorazio, 91, of Latrobe, and longtime resident of Derry, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
She was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Mather, a daughter of the late Carmine Barbetta and Julia Barbetta.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. “Dizz” Dorazio Jr.; a son, Gery D. Dorazio, and five siblings, Tony Barbetta, Arthur Barbetta, Mario Barbetta, Matilda Barbetta and Delores “Dolly” Reda.
Eleanor loved to tell everybody that she was born and raised on the farm and proud of it! Known for her homemade pasta, pizzelles and fettuccine, she loved to cook for her family, who was her life. She loved to read the Bible, and her favorite Scripture reference was Lamentations 3:22-23 — “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness.”
She is survived by four sons, David Dorazio and his wife, Phyllis, of Aledo, Texas; Dennis Dorazio and his wife, Cindy, of Latrobe; Mark Dorazio and his wife, Monica, of San Antonio, Texas, and Joseph F. Dorazio III and his wife, Judi, of Derry; five daughters, Bernadette and her husband, Anthony Ford, of Arlington, Texas; Diana and her husband, Eric Neckel, of Bellvue, Colorado; Julianne and her husband, Greg Remole, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Angela and her husband, Lonnie Shepard, of Dodd City, Texas, and Christina Ogletree of Flower Mound, Texas; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren (two on the way), and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing for family and friends will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, with the service immediately following, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
