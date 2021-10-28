Eleanor J. Leonard, 70, of Latrobe died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 7, 1951, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Ira F. and Marjorie (Hays) Trenney.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Wood.
Eleanor is survived by her loving husband, Gary “Gus” Leonard; son, Gary (Brenda) Leonard of Latrobe; two daughters, Beth (Aaron) Lechman of Latrobe and Holly (Justin) King of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, Donovan and Kara Lechman, Dalton and Gavin King, and Neva, Mason and Levi Leonard; a special family member, Kelsey Fritz, and two sisters, Marjorie Agona of North Huntingdon Township and Diana Murphy of Latrobe.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Eleanor’s life from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Crabtree.
The family wishes to thank Eleanor’s donor family for giving her nearly 14 more years. A SPECIAL THANK-YOU to the UPMC Heart Transplant Team and Fresenius Dialysis Clinic of Greensburg for taking such great care of Jeannie for many years.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Any donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association or American Kidney Foundation.
Commented