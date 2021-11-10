Eleanor F. Komisak, 90, of Greensburg passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born Oct. 28, 1931, in United, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Seni) Mizikar.
Eleanor was a 1949 graduate of Hurst High School. Prior to retirement, she was a cafeteria worker for the Hempfield Area School District. She stayed in touch with her co-workers and enjoyed going to lunch with other retired Hempfield lunch ladies over the years. In her retirement, Eleanor and her husband, Tom, enjoyed many cruises and vacations with their longtime friends.
She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church near Greensburg, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, a Catechism teacher and assisted with the food bank. One of Eleanor’s favorite pastimes was going to garage sales and finding bargains for her kids and grandkids. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and held them close to her heart, even when they were far apart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, C. Thomas Komisak; her siblings John Mizikar, Frank Mizikar (JoAnn), Joanne Pfeifer (Clarence “Fudgy”), Juliann Leechalk (Elmer) and Thomas Mizikar and brothers-in-law Rudy Kovacina and Robert Larko.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Komisak and his wife, Marlene, of Englewood, Florida, Terence Komisak and his wife, Juanita “Johni,” of Long Beach, California, David Komisak and his wife, Nancy, of Toccoa, Georgia, Pamela DiNardo of Moon Township, Timothy Komisak and his wife, JoAnn, of Latrobe and John Komisak and his wife, Michelle, of Fraser, Michigan; her grand-children, Lauren Komisak, Kara Komisak, Marie DiNardo, Ian Komisak, Rachel Hedman (Andrew), Kelsey Schiferl (Ryan), Leah Komisak and Katie Gilbert (Elijah); her step-grandchildren, Lance Tanaka (Diana) and Mark Tanaka (Teri); her step-great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Alex, Kaitlyn, Cody, Courtney and Kara Tanaka and Josh and Sara Quibin; a step-great-great-grandchild, Cole; her siblings Joseph Mizikar (Elizabeth), Geraldine Kovacina, Edward Mizikar (Barbara), Louise Larko, Patricia Pringle (Larry), Richard Mizikar (Margret) and Daniel Mizikar (Pamela), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church, Hempfield Township. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
