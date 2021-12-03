Elaine C. Smith Newhouse, 73, of New Alexandria (Derry Township) passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Latrobe to the late George F. and Virginia D. (Konkoly) Smith.
Elaine is a retired certified nursing assistant for the former Mountainview Nursing Center (now Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center). Prior to that, she worked for Bell Telephone in various positions.
She loved her dogs, a Great Pyrenees named Sally and a red tick hound named Red. Feeding birds was also something she enjoyed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Newhouse, in 2006.
She is survived by two children, Jami Wissinger (Clifford L.) of New Alexandria and Jerry Newhouse (Misti) of New Derry; four grandchildren, Ethan Wendler, Kailan Wendler, Sawyer Newhouse and Lyla Newhouse; three siblings, Harry Smith, a nine-minute younger twin sister, Kathy Jones (Leonard), and Linda Barr (William); as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, George Pry.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248), where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating.
Private burial will follow in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name can be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion, 200 Village Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To send condolences please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
