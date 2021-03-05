Eileen R. (Frisky) Keefe, 78, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Born Sept. 3, 1942, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Clifford G. and Ada Rebecca (Igo) Frisky.
Eileen was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Society. She was also a former member of parish council, sang in the choir and was a lector and eucharistic minister. Eileen was employed at JCPenney and the former Home Interiors. She was a strong supporter of the ASPCA. Eileen enjoyed floral designing, especially for family weddings, but most of all, she loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. “Jack” Keefe; one brother, William J. “Ted” Frisky, and two sisters, Rebecca Jean Frisky and Mary Lou Davis.
Eileen is survived by three sons, John M. Keefe and his wife, Lisa C. (Dowling), of Baltimore and David C. Keefe, and his wife, Dulce J. (Markiewicz), of Latrobe and Michael A. Keefe of Latrobe; seven grandchildren, John R. Keefe, and his wife, Mea, James M. Keefe and his wife, Kasea, Rebecca A. Johns and her husband, Kevin, Ashly M. Keefe, Rachel E. Keefe, Kayla I. Keefe and Aaron M. Keefe; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Grace Johns and Liam Ryan Johns; one brother, Robert C. Frisky and his wife, Michelle, of Latrobe; numerous nieces and nephews, and her loving guardian and companion, Buddy.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Catholic Church.
Entombment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and at church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Your Paws Rescue, Irwin, PA.
