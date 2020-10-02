Eileen M. Burket Brown, 83, of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
She was born March 6, 1937, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Kingsley and Mary K. Burket. Eileen will be sadly missed by many family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Joseph) Tommasini, Donald Brown and Kathryn (Robert) Hope; four grandchildren, Rebecca Hope Hicks, Joseph (Amy) Tommasini, Brian (Alexa) Tommasini and Kara (Christopher) Madigan, and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brody Hicks and Zoey Tommasini. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Ford, and sister-in-law, Jeanne Burket.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Albert E. Brown, and her brother, Kingsley (Bud) Burket.
Eileen was a proud mother, grandma and Gigi to her family. She spent her summers at Ridgeview Park baking cookies and taking care of everyone. During her Florida winters, she loved playing bridge, participating with the Red Hat Ladies and other social butterfly activities. She will be missed by so many.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held next summer in the Ridgeview Park Church, Derry.
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com. Hughes Funeral Home, Daphne, Alabama, is assisting the family.
