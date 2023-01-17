Eileen Louise Loughner Herroscheck, 98, of Latrobe went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 5, 1924, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Aaron and Mabel (Garland) Loughner.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Eileen Louise Loughner Herroscheck, 98, of Latrobe went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home.
She was born June 5, 1924, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Aaron and Mabel (Garland) Loughner.
Prior to her retirement, Eileen was a clerk at the A&P stores. She was a certified nurse’s aide in her later years. Her favorite pastimes included playing bingo and bowling as well as caring for the elderly. She was a longtime member of the Latrobe First Church of God. She was a kind and giving soul and she loved all animals, especially her three cats, LuLu, Yoshi and Yori.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Herroscheck, in 1999; her son, Joseph M. Herroscheck Jr., in 2017, and her siblings, Blanche, Maude, LouLou, Stella, John, Aaron, Tom and Merle.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Rebecca S. Herroscheck of Latrobe, and her daughter-in-law, Toni D. Herroscheck, as well as her beloved and faithful animals, Yoshi, Yori and LuLu.
The family would like to thank Dr. Donald Jakubek for the compassion-ate care he provided to Mom over the last few months and years. They would also like to thank the many special friends as well as Pastor Mike Bobula who kept Mom in their thoughts and prayers and provided needed support for her and her daughter. You are special people. Thank you for the compassion shown to Mom by Excela Health Hospice.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals at https://www.afashelter.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.