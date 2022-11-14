Eileen L. Brant Dowden, 82, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Oct. 20, 1940, in New Derry, she was a daughter of the late Charles K. and Helen (Shrum) Brant, and was a third great-granddaughter of Chief Joseph Brant.
Eileen was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Valley Maintenance, Latrobe, and had also been a former secretary for Greater Latrobe Area Midget Football Association. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 and enjoyed cross-stitching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey W. Dowden Jr., and a sister, Sharon Brant.
Eileen is survived by her husband of 65 years, James W. Dowden of Latrobe; three sons, Jeffrey W. Dowden Sr. and his wife, Gloria, of Latrobe, Curtis Dowden and his wife, Jenny, of Conway, South Carolina, and Kevin Dowden and his wife, Lorraine “Rayne,” of Latrobe; her daughter, Cynthia Palek and her husband, Kevin, of Latrobe; two sisters, Margery Ankney of Greensburg and Nancy Stewart of Black Lick, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Eileen’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center, 3 North at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Livermore officiating.
Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
