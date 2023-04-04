Eileen Fagan Huston, 87, died peacefully in her home Monday, March 27, 2023, assisted in her care by Echo Hospice of Ohio, whom the family gratefully thanks.
Eileen was born April 27, 1935, in Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe to the late William Ernest Fagan Sr. and Helen Genevieve Milligan Fagan.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Theodore “Ted” Huston; children, Robert (Terrie) Huston of Worthington, Ohio, Carol (Brian) Driver of Cardington, Ohio, and John (Lisa) Huston of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Scott (Angie) Huston of Columbus, Ohio, Sarah (Matt) Stevenson of Lewis Center, Ohio, Timothy (Shelby) Driver of Kent, Ohio, Benjamin (Katherine) Driver of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Samuel (Hayley) Driver of Alliance, Ohio, Brianna (Victor) Gulyassy of Columbus, Emily Driver of Cardington, Daisy (Pete) Duhl of Sunbury, Ohio, and Connor Huston of Westerville, and great-grandchildren, Emilia Huston, Zoey Stevenson, Isabella Driver, Jackson Driver, Landan Duhl and Lynley Duhl. Many other dear family members and friends also mourn her loss.
Eileen grew up in Brenizer, Derry Township, with her parents and her brother Bill. Her love of music started at age 3 when she would sit at the family piano and pick out tunes. When she was 5 or 6, she and her father began playing duets (Eileen on piano, her dad on mandolin). She had her first paid musician work at the age of 14 when she took on a job as an organist in Blairsville Presbyterian Church.
Eileen attended Otterbein College in Westerville and earned a Bachelor of Arts in music education. One of the many gifts Eileen had was perfect pitch, and her college choir director would rely on her to hum the tuning note at concerts. Another gift was her ability to instantly transpose music to a different key as it was being played. To top it off, her ability to improvise was unmatched. It was at Otterbein that she met Ted, and they married after graduation. They stayed in central Ohio to start their family while Ted attended medical school and Eileen taught music in the public schools. As their family started to grow, Eileen taught private piano lessons in her home, worked as an organist for her church, and took on too-many-to-count paid accompanist jobs. As her children grew older, she participated more with local performing groups. When her youngest child went to college, she returned to Otterbein as an adjunct professor in the Otterbein music department and took on more performance work locally and, sometimes, nationally.
Along with her music, Eileen loved to cook, a trait she learned from her mother. Eileen’s kitchen was filled with cookbooks; even after several purges, cookbooks still filled the room, were piled on her bedside table, and were tucked into family room bookshelves. And with that love of cooking, Eileen picked up her mother’s endless supply of hospitality.
Throughout her life, Eileen showed a passion for family, faith, learning, teaching, supporting and performing. She was an avid reader and collector of books of all genres, but especially loved a good mystery novel. She enjoyed solving puzzles, both with words and numbers. On any given evening, she enjoyed watching different mystery series on PBS or laughing at “The Big Bang Theory” series. She enjoyed spending time with friends and with her family, and her home was always a place of welcome and joy and, of course, music.
Eileen’s music touched so many lives, and the family invites friends to a celebration of her life and music on April 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212. The celebration service will start at 1 p.m. with a time of fellowship to follow from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider a donation to the Eileen Huston Scholarship Fund at Otterbein University or the Trinity Foundation at Trinity United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest.
To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
