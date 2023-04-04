Eileen Fagan Huston

Eileen Fagan Huston, 87, died peacefully in her home Monday, March 27, 2023, assisted in her care by Echo Hospice of Ohio, whom the family gratefully thanks.

Eileen was born April 27, 1935, in Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe to the late William Ernest Fagan Sr. and Helen Genevieve Milligan Fagan.