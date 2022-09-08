Eileen C. Smith, 92, of Loyalhanna passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Latrobe.
She was born July 16, 1930, in Youngwood, a daughter of the late Eli P. and Elizabeth (Overton) Harrold.
Eileen was a member of Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Ligonier, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir and served in the church Service Committee. She loved to crochet, enjoyed flowers and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, David A. Smith of Loyalhanna; two daughters, Sandra Lee Zappone (Raymond) of Latrobe and Deborah Ann Baker (Robert) of Loyalhanna; three grandchildren, Nicole Hickman (Brian), Rachel Maxfield (Sven) and Joshua Zappone (Amanda Ackerman); three great-grandchildren, Ava, Alissa and Alivia Hickman, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis A. Smith; her brothers, Elmer and Raymond Harrold, and sisters, Alice Kunkle and Lillian Allison.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in Pioneer Presbyterian Church, Ligonier. (Everyone please go directly to the church).
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 240 W. Main St., Ligonier PA 15658.
www.mccabefuneralhomes pa.com.
