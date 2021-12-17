Edwin L. Layton Jr., 82, New Florence passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Murrysville Rehab & Wellness Center.
Born Sept. 22, 1939, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Edwin L. and Ruth (Nugent) Layton.
He is survived by sister Myrna McCartney of Front Royal, Virginia; son Brent Layton and wife Michele of Latrobe; daughter Kristen Fierst and husband Mark Bailey of Colorado; grandchildren Kayla Layton, Drew Layton, Hannah Fierst and Kasey Fierst, and was great-papa to Brooklyn, McKenzie, Dominic, Ashley and Keeley.
Ed was in the trucking business his entire life as an independent owner-operator, fleet owner and agent. He enjoyed fishing and tinkering with his boats, cars and trucks.
Ed’s family would like to recognize and thank ViaQuest Hospice and the staff of Murrysville Rehab. for the wonderful and loving care they provided for him.
A private celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements in the care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence.
