Edwin Gilbert Hamilton, 76, of Shippensburg passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, following a long and courageous battle against ALS.
Born in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Angus, Hamilton, Weinschenker). Ed was the husband of Pamela K. Lefever Hamilton, with whom he celebrated 38 wonderful years of marriage.
Family was everything to Ed, and he will be missed greatly by his wife, Pam; his daughters, Charly Althouse of Harrisburg and Bobbi Morris of Cains; his grandchildren, Abigail, Jacob, April, Angelica, Autumn and Andria; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his sisters, Jean Sorber (Lyn) of Greensburg and Brenda White of Latrobe, and a brother-in-law, Bob Lefever of Cains.
A 1963 graduate of Latrobe High School, Ed also attended Stevens Trade School in Lancaster. Ed entered the U.S. Navy, proudly serving in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he had a long career as a tool & die designer and engineer and worked in new product development for Tyco Electronics until his retirement.
Also known as “The Mountain Man,” he and Pam built their Tioga County home with their own hands. He was truly an outdoorsman who enjoyed bowhunting, rifle, and muzzle loader. He loved trapping, fishing, ice fishing, camping and traveling.
Family and friends will be received for visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, in Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
A brief prayer service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment with a rendering of military honors will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Ed’s memory be made to the ALS Department at Hershey Medical Center, Department of Neurology, EC037, 30 Hope Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
