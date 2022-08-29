Edwin Blaine Long, 90, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at home.
He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Latrobe to the late Robert Porter Long and Anna Margaret Eamigh Long.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Abundant sunshine. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 9:51 am
Edwin Blaine Long, 90, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at home.
He was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Latrobe to the late Robert Porter Long and Anna Margaret Eamigh Long.
Edwin served his country as a U.S. Army Airborne ranger during the Korean War. Edwin was retired from Rolling Hills Industries, where he made deliveries, fixed many sweepers and was a general handyman. He also had previously worked for Toyad and Green Thumb, and he was Lutheran by faith.
He enjoyed Thursday night family dinners, playing solitaire, gardening and most things that happened in the outdoors (especially fishing and hunting). But some of his greatest enjoyment came while he was spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae Dunehue Long; three children, Bruce Long, Doug Long and Cindy Long; nine siblings; a grandson, Scott Hemminger, and an infant great-grand-daughter, Aria Jane Long. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his significant other, Marlene Mosier; four children, Debbie Long (fiance Kevin Lafleur), Nancy Hemminger (Robert), Brenda Gorton (Frank) and Roger Long (Amy); eight grandchildren, Chris, Sara, Greg, Kala, Samantha, Josh, Kyle and Brianna; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and a faithful friend, Taz the dog.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766).
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.