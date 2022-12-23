Edward W. Kenney, a longtime resident of the borough of Gettysburg, passed into the embrace of his loving Heavenly Father Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Ed was born Aug. 7, 1962, in Latrobe to the late William E. and Margaret E. Kenney.
Ed is survived by his loving sisters, Donna Kenney, Gail Feldman (husband Bruce) and Terry Shumar; nieces Jennifer Jones and Amanda Piro and their respective families, and nephews Francis Deible and Michael Deible and their respective families.
Growing up in Latrobe, Ed attended local parochial schools and graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School. He enjoyed playing sports and coaching youth football and Little League Baseball. Ed achieved Eagle Scout rank and was a lifelong supporter of Boy Scouting.
He attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduated with a B.A., and earned his MSW from Temple University. For most of his working life, Ed provided counseling services to individuals and families in western Pennsylvania and Adams County, helping many pursue healthy and fulfilling lives. In recent years, Ed served the community as a counselor with Pyramid Healthcare Inc.
Ed read voraciously, especially U.S. Civil War history and science fiction, though his curiosity extended to many topics, e.g., astronomy, politics and penguins. He was an aficionado of the art and history of American comics (Batman especially). He also enjoyed watching sports and cheering for Pittsburgh’s college and professional teams. Ed was also a known Parrothead due to his long appreciation of the music of Jimmy Buffett, attending many concerts over the years with family or friends. He enjoyed acting as a storyteller guide on Gettysburg ghost tours for the past 25 years.
He had a big heart, an infectious smile and laughed with gusto. Although Ed could be a bit cantankerous, he was much loved by those who knew him. Ed loved people and entertaining them. He loved America, and believed by working together we could achieve a better life for all.
Funeral service is scheduled at noon Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, followed by a celebration of life at the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill.
If you’re inclined, in lieu of flowers a donation to the Global Penguin Society (www.globalpenguinsociety.org) or The Civil War Trust/American Battlefield Trust (www.battlefields.org) would be a fitting tribute.
Assistance with funeral provided by Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
Commented