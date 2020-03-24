Edward W. “Edwee” Gelsdorf, 62, of Youngwood passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, after a long battle with Huntington’s chorea disease at Westmoreland Manor.
He was born July 3, 1957, in Greensburg, a son of Beverly Cox Gelsdorf of Youngwood and the late Edward Gelsdorf.
Eddie was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and VFW Post 211 of Youngwood.
In addition to his mother, Eddie is survived by his sister, Terri Lynn Gelsdorf of Youngwood; his brother, Shawn P. Gelsdorf of Mechanicsburg; his uncle John Gelsdorf of Derry; his aunt, Pat Ritenour of Erie; his uncle William Cox of Columbus, Indiana; two nieces, Shannon (Keith) Anderson and Kate; two nephews, Joshua and Ian; his two great-nieces; his brother-in-law, George Katsuleris, and numerous cousins.
Interment took place in St. Martin Cemetery, Derry Township.
The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Westmoreland Manor and Heartland Hospice who gave Eddie such excellent care.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Huntington’s Disease Foundation at www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org
For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc., Youngwood.
