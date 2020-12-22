Edward M. Ulicne, formerly of Acme, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Edward was 80 years old.
Known for his easygoing temperament, Edward was a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper. He was an avid hunter and loved spending time in the woods. He also enjoyed westerns (books, movies, TV shows), listening to the blues/jazz and drinking lots of iced tea.
He is survived by a family who loves their Pappy very dearly and he will be missed. May he rest in peace. A private ceremony will be held in his honor. Please support the Alzheimer’s Association to help find a cure for this horrible disease.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
