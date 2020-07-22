Edward Lewis Smith, 86, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greensburg.
He was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Latrobe, the son of the late Albert S. and Elsie Kuhn Smith.
He lived in Latrobe all of his life. He was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe.
Ed was an avid runner and bicycler and enjoyed all sports, especially softball and basketball, not only as a spectator but also a very active participant.
He is survived by his daughter, Leeann O’Connor of Peachtree City, Georgia; his son, Scott Smith and his wife, Stephanie, of Virginia; five grandchildren, Bryan, Katlyn, Katie, Megan and Reilly; his sisters, Jean C. Gallagher and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe; Carol Reiner and her husband, Mark, of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann McDivitt Smith, in 2018; a brother, Donald Smith, and a son-in-law, Kevin O’Connor.
Because of public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all funeral arrangements are private.
Interment will be held in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed’s memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., Avonmore.
