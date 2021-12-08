Edward L. Deglau, 97, of Derry passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Feb. 16, 1924, in Youngstown, he was a son of the late Elmer and Elizabeth (Lemmon) Deglau.
Ed was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco and was formerly employed at Bergman’s Dairy. Along with his wife, they operated Deglau’s campground for 20 years. He enjoyed walking at Keystone State Park, where the Deglau picnic ground was named in honor of Ed and Kitty’s volunteerism. He took great joy in helping friends and neighbors any way he could and touched many lives by doing so. Above all, his greatest joy had been spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tim Deglau.
Ed is survived by his wife of 76 years, Kathryn E. “Kitty” (Doherty) Deglau of Derry; a son, Dr. David Deglau of Latrobe; his daughter, Kitty Tuscano and her husband, Barry, of Ligonier; his daughter-in-law, Janet Deglau of Latrobe; adopted daughter, Vern Selip and her husband, Dr. Steven, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The World Hunger Fund, c/o Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented