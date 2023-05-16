Edward H. Zidak, 80, of Loyalhanna passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Edward H. Zidak, 80, of Loyalhanna passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14, 2023.
He was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Latrobe, a son of the late Andrew T. and Mary (Hudak) Zidak.
Edward was retired from ATI. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and belonged to the American Legion. He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports teams, but loved his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren the most.
Edward is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gloria Jane “Janie” Bowers Zidak; two daughters, Melissa Schall and husband Darrell of Loyalhanna and Lisa Beam and husband Chad of Irwin; six grandchildren, Jeff and fiancee Ashley, Kalen and Krista Schall, Emily and fiance Regis, Alayna and Aiden Beam; two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Arthur; sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Zidak, Beverly Smith and Brenda Crawford (Jim); several nieces and nephews, and his faithful friend, Woody.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Zidak, and his sister, Martha Miller.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a blessing service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, with the Rev. Rodel Molina as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
www.mccabefuneralhomes pa.com.
