Edward F. Lamolinara, 86, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Born March 20, 1935, in Crabtree, he was a son of the late Natale (Tally) A. Lamolinara Sr. and Anne M. Zeman Lamolinara.
Edward was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. He graduated from Derry High School in 1953, remained active with his classmates and enjoyed helping to organize their class reunions. A business entrepreneur, he and his wife founded Special Lite Products Inc. of Loyalhanna in 1967, which still remains family owned and operated today. Edward also was a retired state trooper for the Pennsylvania State Police. He was a founder and active member of the Derry Area Historical Society and a recipient of its Pomeroy Award. His lifetime enthusiasm for local history led Edward to the preservation of Fort Barr, one of the oldest log structures west of the Allegheny Mountains, having been built in 1769. The fort was saved from its slated demolition, and Edward oversaw its dismantling and reconstruction. Over the years he was a member of the Loyalhanna Long Rifles (the oldest active black powder shooting club in the country), the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, the Great American Flag Society and the Latrobe Sportsman Association.
Edward organized the restoration of the World War II monument in Loyalhanna. An avid big game hunter, Edward participated in numerous international safaris and won several awards. He was a member of the Safari Club International and a board member of the Pittsburgh Chapter. His crowning achievement was becoming one of a select few hunters globally who attained taking the “Dangerous Seven”: African cape buffalo, elephant, leopard, lion, rhinoceros, crocodile and hippopot-amus.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Paul Lamolinara, and his brother, Nat A. Lamolinara Jr.
Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanna DeVitto Lamolinara of Latrobe; daughter, Lisa L. Dorfman and her husband, Ted, of Greensburg; two sons, David E. Lamolinara and his wife, Jennifer, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, and Gary J. Lamolinara and his wife, Dana, of Greensburg; a daughter-in-law, Christine Lamolinara of Arnold, Maryland; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Dorfman, Evan Lamolinara and his wife, Brittany, Natalie Lamolinara, Corinne Lamolinara, Bethany Lamolinara, Dominic Lamolinara, Alison Lamolinara, Emmalee Lamolinara, Ean Lamolinara and Ellexa Lamolinara; two great-grandchildren, Siena Lamolinara and Aiden Lamolinara; a sister-in-law, Beverly Smith Marker and her husband, Harry, and his beloved dog, Pio II.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Derry Area Historical Society and the Holy Family Restoration Fund.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
