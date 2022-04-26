Edward F. Cackowski, 93, of Latrobe passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born May 31, 1928, in Loyalhanna, he was a son of the late Marcus F. and Mary E. (Kubistek) Cackowski.
Edward was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served during World War II. Edward was a retired fireman from the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, where he served 20 years as chief. He was a member of the Westmoreland County Firemen’s Association, the Mohawks, Lloydsville Firemen’s Club and member and past president of the Westmoreland County Fire Chiefs Association. He was also a member of the Lloydsville Sportsmen Association and the Frontier Club. He enjoyed gardening and watching the Pirates and Steelers.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Vincent, Joseph and Frank Cackowski, and three sisters, Anna Cackowski, Cecelia Cackowski and Rose Cook.
Edward is survived by his wife, Margaret McCullough Cackowski of Latrobe; son, Wallace “Wally” Cackowski of Greensburg; daughter, Connie Jenkins and her husband, John, of Latrobe; two sisters, Agnes Onusko of Youngstown and Mamie Hall of Derry; two grandchildren, Jessica Smith and her husband, Brandon, and Tara Jenkins and her companion, Chalmers Helman, and great-grandson, Alexander Smith.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Loyalhanna Senior Suites and Redstone Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends were received 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers recited the rosary 2:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
The Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department conducted a memorial service 6:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass was celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with Monsignor James T. Gaston as celebrant. Everyone was asked to please go directly to church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, www.alz.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
