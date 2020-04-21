Edward D. “Dan” Markiewicz, 72, of Derry died Monday April 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Latrobe, the son of the late Edward and Anne (Sweeney) Markiewicz.
Prior to retirement, he worked for the Department of Correction where he made special lifelong friendships that he cherished. He owned and operated a tax preparation business that served the community for more than 30 years, and he was thankful for every one of his customers. He looked forward to the conversations about travel and motorcycles.
He was a true patriot, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and NRA. He deeply loved his family and friends, traveling in his motor home with his wife, riding his Indian motorcycle and was an avid gun enthusiast. He was loved by all and will be missed tremendously.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, David and Dennis Markiewicz.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Deborah J. (Wible) Markiewicz of Derry; two daughters, Misty Enos and her husband, Jerry, of Latrobe and Holly Farbo and her husband, Chris, of Homer City; two sisters Doris Crocker and her husband, Robert, of Loyalhanna and Dulce Keefe and husband, David, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Jacob Enos and Alexis Kinnan; one great-grandson, Liam Milliard; special great-niece, Sophia Woods, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc. 529 N. Chestnut St. Derry, 724-694-8331 to handle the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
