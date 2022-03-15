Edward Chemski, 85, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.
Born Sept. 20, 1936, in Peanut, he was a son of the late Vasil and Mary (Halgash) Chemski.
Ed was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Westmoreland County Weights and Measures. He was a longtime crossing guard with the Latrobe Fire Police and was a social member at Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Co. 6. Ed enjoyed trips to casinos and racetracks and traveling on bus trips.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Leona “Lee” Fodiak Chemski; six brothers, Mike and George “Jake” Halgash, John, Joseph, Andy and Paul “Boots” Chemski, and three sisters, Mary DeBacco, Helen Matteo and Anna Krehlik.
Ed is survived by his son, Ronald E. Chemski of Greensburg and Jenn Gesuale, and her children, Kylie and Ash, of Latrobe; his daughter, Anita M. Diaz and her husband, Max, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Jack Chemski, Tiffany Diaz and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Diaz; three sisters, Margaret Pezzoni of Peanut, Jane Alexander of Derry and Sue Robinson of Florida; four step-grandchildren, Roy, Ian “Bobby,” Tony and Junior Diaz; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marge Schrum of Derry, Madge Andreycak of Latrobe and Dennis Stern of Pittsburgh, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Latrobe Fire Police, 75 Joanne Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
