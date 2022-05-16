Edward “Carp” Tenerowicz of Latrobe died Friday, May 13, 2022, surrounded by those he loved, including his daughter Patty Ludwig, son Pete Tenerowicz and daughter-in-law Anita Tenerowicz.
In his 96 years, Ed lived the American dream. He was born in Greenwald to Polish immigrant parents, Peter and Pauline (Androsky) Tenerowicz. He attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade, at which point he dropped out because, during the Great Depression, his family didn’t have money for the bus fare to the high school in Greensburg. He worked odd jobs until a neighbor with a car started school and Ed could hitch a ride.
Ed grew up two doors down from Lena Carasia, and they started dating when he ditched a day of school to attend her eighth-grade graduation. She wrote him letters while he served in the U.S. Navy in World War II on the LCI 612, an ocean-going landing craft that landed troops on beaches throughout the Philippines and shot down a Japanese fighter plane. Ed and Lena married in 1949 and soon after Pete and Patty were born. The family lived in Greenwald in the house Ed grew up in, though the outhouse he had known as a child was gone by this time. He always said he missed it.
Ed worked for 35 years at Latrobe Steel, mostly as a forklift operator. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, and a member of USW Local 1537. He was a member of the Crabtree Golf League and enjoyed the Crabtree Golf Outing every September well into his 90s. He enjoyed trips to the Windy Hill Hunting Camp, fishing, and golfing with Pete. He and Lena built a house on Lightcap Road in 1974 where they welcomed grandchildren Brian, Brenda, Amy and Michelle for tractor rides, card games and late-night TV watching all summer long. Ed retired in 1989 but faithfully drove Lena to her job as a cafeteria worker at Latrobe Elementary School until she retired years later. They visited a regular rotation of restaurants for dinner in retirement.
Ed was heartbroken at the loss of Lena in 2010, and in his own final days said all he wanted was to go home to her. He knew what she would say when they were reunited: “What the heck took you so long?” Ed was also predeceased by his son-in-law, best friend and golfing partner of more than 25 years, Barry Ludwig, and his great-grandson Mason Ludwig, to whom he gave all his extra hearing aid batteries over the years and whose hugs Ed loved. He was also predeceased by three brothers, Lawrence, John and Joseph Tenerowicz, and five sisters, Pauline Tenerowicz, Frances Czarnik, Helen Fontaine, Mary Robb and Agnes McKrisky.
He is survived by his sister Julia Bennett of Florida. Also surviving are his son Pete Tenerowicz (Anita); daughter Patty Ludwig; sister-in-law Carmelita Myers; grandson Brian Ludwig (Anya), and granddaughters Brenda Geraghty (Joe), Amy Mallory (Jeff) and Michelle Tenerowicz (Alexander Barber). Great-grandchildren Karina Ludwig, Xander and Maddox Permuko, Kate, Brooke and Reed Mallory and Lena and Elise Geraghty will miss their great-Pap-Pap and his never-ending supply of M&Ms and quarters. Xander and Maddox will remember getting pointers on golfing in Ed’s backyard.
Ed lived independently until a little more than a year ago when he moved in with Patty for companionship and extra special care. He and the family deeply appreciated the compassionate staff of Kelly’s II Personal Care Home, where he resided in recent months. The family is thankful also to Bridge’s Hospice who helped Ed and his loved ones make the end of his journey peaceful.
Ed was a man of strong Catholic faith who loved his family. He loved to laugh and tell stories. He was terrible at keeping secrets. He had a sharp mind and a quick wit all the way to the end, and we are thankful for the precious time we had with a truly great man.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, as celebrant.
Private entombment will be at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
