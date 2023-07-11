Edward C. Kendi, 94, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
He was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Mammoth, a son of the late John and Sophie (Roba) Kendi.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Edward C. Kendi, 94, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
He was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Mammoth, a son of the late John and Sophie (Roba) Kendi.
Ed was a graduate of the former Hurst High School, and he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was retired from Kennametal Inc., where he was employed for 40 years. Ed was a member of the American Legion Mount Pleasant Post 446, the Polish Falcons Club and the Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mount Pleasant.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Welc Kendi; his children, Donald E. Kendi and his wife, Kathy, of Ruffsdale, Sandy Shirey and her husband, Andy, of Acme and James Kendi and Ken of Cabot, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Andrea Pergar and her husband, Matthew, Bryan Kendi and his wife, Jilian, Ashleigh Dine and her husband, Steve, Jonathan Kendi, Jeffrey Kraynak and his wife, Julia, Nicole Shirey and Kaitlyn Shirey, and his great-grandchildren, Carson, Samuel, Vivian, Landon, Emmy, Logan and Elsa.
Ed was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Palinsky, Helen Cross, Julie Homulka and Betty Moloznik, and his brothers, John, Martin, George and Albert Kendi.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, in Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, where a blessing service will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by the Mount Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented