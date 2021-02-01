Edward C. Gabler Jr., 71, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 11, 1949, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Edward C. Gabler Sr. and Angeline (Morinello) Gabler.
Ed enlisted into the Marine Corps on July 14, 1966, at the age of 17, and was discharged April 29, 1969. He served in Vietnam and earned the following medals: Rifle Sharpshooter Badge, National Defense Service Medal with two Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Medal with a Bronze Star and a Good Conduct Medal. Ed held the rank of 7th Degree Black Belt, and he and his wife, Diane, owned and taught at their Latrobe and Somerset Karate Schools from 1982 to 2003.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Gabler.
Ed is survived by his wife of 36 years, Diane “Muffy” (Lehman) Gabler, of Latrobe; one daughter, Heather Bowen and her husband, Scott, of Homer City; three sons, Charles Gabler of Cincinnati, Ohio, Edward Gabler III of Latrobe, and Jason Gabler and Melanie Piper of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Donna Rummell and her husband, Russell, of Bolivar and Flora Haase; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Katherine and Chris Breedlove of North Carolina; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.