Edward B. “Bob” Henderson, 85, of Derry passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
He was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Derry Township, a son of the late Clarence and Rose (Percha) Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian (Hartshorn) Henderson, who passed away June 13, 2007.
Edward was a U.S Army veteran. He will be remembered as a dedicated, hard working man as a truck driver, welder and farmer. He enjoyed bluegrass music festivals, loved antiquing and flea markets.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Walter, and three sisters, Elizabeth, Pauline and Helen.
Edward is survived by three sons, Edward Henderson (Michelle) of New Alexandria, Tom Henderson, Sean Henderson and a special friend, Deidre, of Derry; four grandchildren, Cierra and Deana Henderson and Owen and Katie Henderson; a brother, Clarence “Buck” Henderson of Greensburg, and a sister, Rose Patricia King (Ralph) of Michigan.
All arrangements are private for family and under the direction of McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
