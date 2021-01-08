Edmund C. Pohland, 79, of Whitehall died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of 54 years of Melissa Entress Pohland; proud and loving father of Dr. Michelle Pohland and her husband, Charles Rodriguez, and Edmund C. Pohland Jr. and his wife, Cynthia Montgomery Pohland; loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Alison and Nicholas Pohland of Tennessee, and Charles Jr. “C.J.” and Christopher Rodriguez of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and A.L. Pohland of Latrobe, and brothers-in-law, Dominic Fabio and J.V. Paterno Sr.
He is survived by three brothers and two sisters, Alma Fabio (Dom), Charles A. Pohland and his wife, Maxine, Suzanne Paterno (Joe), David C. Pohland and his wife, Susan, and A. Michael Pohland and his wife, Anita.
Ed was born in Pittsburgh, grew up in Latrobe and was a 1959 graduate of Latrobe High School. Ed and his wife, Melissa, met and married while students at Pennsylvania State University.
As a teenager, Ed spent his summers working for local contractors and the family-owned lumber business. He was a 1963 and 1967 graduate of PSU with degrees in business and architectural engineering. His love of construction led him to a 40-year career in large construction management in Chicago and Pittsburgh before retiring.
Limited visitations will be on Tuesday, Jan. 12. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, Pittsburgh.
Arrangements are being handled by the John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation, 406 W. 34 St., Suite 920, Kansas City, MO 64111 or Medical Rescue Team South, 315 Cypress Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15228-2218 (they were so very kind and helpful on numerous occasions).
