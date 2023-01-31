Edith T. Newell, 90, of Ligonier died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family.
She was born May 23, 1932, in Ligonier Township, the daughter of the late George “Kelly” Thomas Sr. and Estella C. Kinsey Thomas.
Edith was a member of the Christian Church of Waterford, where she was very active, teaching Sunday School and holding many offices. She and her husband owned and operated Newells Valley TV Service for many years. For many years she had been a member of the Sweet Adelines in Ligonier and had been a great supporter of Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joel and George Thomas Jr.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 70 years, Harold Newell; her loving daughters, Barbara Armstrong (Mike) of Bel Air, Maryland, Beverly Grace of Knoxville, Tennessee, Betty Jo Cairns (Rick) of Ligonier and Bernice Pelava (Don) of Mesa, Arizona; six grandsons, Ben, Brady, Alex, Chad, Clark and Christopher; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, with her pastor, Jesse Robinson, officiating.
Interment will be made in Menoher Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Waterford Christian Church, 856 Nature Run Road, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
