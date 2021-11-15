Edith R. McCracken, 79, of Derry died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Greensburg Care Center.
She was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph E. and Violet Ruth (Herdman) McCracken.
Edith was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Derry and had retired from Torrance State Hospital after 30 years of service. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to auctions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph P. McCracken, and her brother-in-law, Richard Houston.
Edith is survived by her sister, Ruth Ann Houston of Derry; three nieces, Tracy Schmucker (Wayne) of Blairsville, Donna Kopetsky of Blairsville and Edith Lynn Brown (Kevin) of Latrobe; two great-nieces, Colleen Wheeler and Allie Brown, and three great-nephews, Anthony Kopetsky, Luke and Mason Schmucker.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday with her pastor, the Rev. William A. Schaeffer, officiating.
Interment will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cook Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented