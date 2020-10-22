Edith Mae (Friend) Heckathorn, 82, of Blairsville (Derry Township) went to meet the lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in her home.
She was the daughter of Ed Friend and Clemma (Pilgrim) Friend; she was born in Summit, Arkansas, on Feb. 24, 1938.
She left behind a legacy unlike any other. In her free time, she enjoyed her German shepherds, her guns and her religion. Some of her favorite memories include watching “Mama’s Family,” making waffles with her granddaughter, Gabrielle, watching her grandson, Josh, race go carts, getting Thanksgiving together with her granddaughters, Leanna and Faith, making pizzelles with grandson, John, and playing games with Ashley.
She is survived by children, William Dean Heckathorn Jr. and his wife, Beverly (Moutain) Heckathorn, Kimberly Hope (Heckathorn) Durika and her husband, David J. Durika, and John Lee Heckathorn and his wife, Cindy (Short) Heckathorn; grandchildren, Josh Matthew Heckathorn and his wife, Michelle (Sulkowski) Heckathorn, their children, Cole Heckathorn and Sage Heckathorn, Deanna Alyse Durika and her fiancée, Ryan Parrish, Leanna Jo Durika and her fiancé, David Simms, Ashley Marie Heckathorn and her husband, Josh Fabian, and their children, Isiah Fabian, Elijah Fabian, Noah Fabian, Sloanne Fabian, John Heckathorn Jr., and Gabrielle Heckathorn and her fiancée, Jake Ferry, and their child, Ezra Ferry, and granddaughter, Faith Heckathorn. She is also survived by her two sisters, Madelyn Sue Miller and Cathy Shrekengost.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed Friend and Clemma (Pilgrim) Friend; husband, William Dean Heckathorn; sister, Bernice (Friend) Sand, and brother, Carl Friend.
She is now watching down from heaven admiring God’s coloring book and watching over her surviving family.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Charlie Brownawell officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Because of re-implemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 50 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required, and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per the CDC guidelines.
