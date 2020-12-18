Edith M. Spears, 97, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1923, in Latrobe.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Roger) Owen; son, Ronald Spears; sisters, Margaret (George) Little, Lucy (Pete) Sheedy and Judy Miller; grandchildren, Anthony Owen, Thomas (Donna) Spears, Tammy Spears and Eydie Spears; great-grandchildren, Tiffany (Jimmy) Rudziewicz, Brittney Spears, Rylie Spears, Thomas Spears and Jonathan Jordan, and great-great-grandchildren, Kylann and Huntley Rudziewicz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Spears; grandson, Timothy Spears; brothers, William Carnes and Charles Hemiler, and sister, Hazel Hall.
Edith was a homemaker for most of her life, and she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her household and family. When the kids were older, she worked for 22 years as a baker at Calumet High School before retiring at age 62.
A funeral service was held Dec. 2 in Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, Indiana.
Interment was in Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Commented