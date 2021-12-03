Edith M. Rasperger Hollick passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
She was born Dec. 21, 1924, in Slickville to the late Andrew and Julia (Hanovich) Rasperger.
Edith is survived by a brother, Andrew Rasperger. She was preceded in death by Mildred (Joe) Valent, Julia (Natale) Danesi, Mary (Herman) Tagliati, Frances (William) Krall, Helen (George) Davis, William (Barbara) Rasperger and Jean (Frank) Ahacic. Edith’s companion of 46 years, Thomas L. Kough, passed away on Sept. 26, 2017.
Edith was the loving mother of Michael (Janice) Hollick of Annville, Edwardine (Ronald) Brant of Ligonier, Mark (Barbara) Hollick of Ligonier and Teresa (Clayton) Piper of Latrobe; cherished grandmother of Michael, Alicia (John) Keller, Zachary and Jacob Hollick, Chelsea Brant, George Hollick, Marcus Hollick, Lisa Plourde, Julia Buchanan and Mathias Piper; great-grandmother of Max and Eva Hollick, Grace, Nickolas and Daniel Keller, Luke, Olivia and Juliet Hollick, Abigail McCann, Josh, Sophia and Jonathon Hollick, Jaicob, Parker and McKenna Hollick, Sage and Colson Plourde, Avery and Cayden Buchanan; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Edith was member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Auxiliary (past president and secretary and raised money for research, cancer, heart and diabetes); Byers-Tosh American Legion Auxiliary Unit 267 (past president and secretary raised money for veterans and their families and donated to cancer, diabetes and heart fund); Fort Ligonier Veterans of Foreign Wars Unit 734 (past president and secretary and donated funds to cancer, heart, diabetes research, and helped veterans and their families and hospitalized veterans), Christian Mothers of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Ligonier (raised funds for abused families and new babies), and Diamond Red Hat Society of Ligonier (having fun and meeting for lunch at different Laurel Highlands members and attractions)
Edith was awarded Volunteer of the Year award at the annual conference of the Pennsylvania Association of Senior Centers in State College for her more than 30 years of service to the community.
Thanks to the staff at Bethlen Home and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Hospice for all the love and wonderful care you have given to Edith and our family.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658 (724-238-2611).
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Ligonier.
Interment to follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.