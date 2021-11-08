Edith M. Bowers Heffelfinger, 88, of Latrobe, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Feb. 26, 1933, in Bradenville, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Philoe) Bowers.
Prior to her retirement, Edith was employed at the Westmoreland County Blind Association. She was a fantastic cook and baker.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Heffelfinger; three brothers, David, James and Paul Bowers, and two sisters, Josephine Wilson and Florence Utterback.
Edith is survived by a brother, Herman Bowers and his wife, Yvonne, of Latrobe; two sisters, Mary Arquillo of Lorain, Ohio, and Janet Krinock of Bradenville; two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Bowers of Latrobe and Donna Bowers of Colorado, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Loyalhanna Care Center for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
