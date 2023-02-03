Edith L. Lenhart Troy

Edith L. Lenhart Troy, 88, of Stahlstown passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Born in Ligonier, Edith was predeceased by her parents, Jonathan and Viola (Kauffman) Lenhart, along with two infant sisters, Mazie and Sara; two brothers, Jonathan and Gilbert Lenhart, and three of her five beloved children, William D. Troy, Terri D. Smith and Donald D. Troy.