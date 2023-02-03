Edith L. Lenhart Troy, 88, of Stahlstown passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Born in Ligonier, Edith was predeceased by her parents, Jonathan and Viola (Kauffman) Lenhart, along with two infant sisters, Mazie and Sara; two brothers, Jonathan and Gilbert Lenhart, and three of her five beloved children, William D. Troy, Terri D. Smith and Donald D. Troy.
Edith is survived by her two sons Robert D. Troy and James D. (Gale) Troy. Edith also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren, Kelly Edwards, Sarah Troy, Joshua Troy, Amanda Smith, Nathan Troy and Bailey Troy; four great-grandchildren, Colton, Willow, Jasmine and Jace, and three brothers, Boyd, Albert and Lonnie Lenhart, by whom she will be missed dearly.
Edith was a lifelong homemaker who loved nothing more than cooking and spending time with her family.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658 (724-238-2611), where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, followed by burial at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Cemetery, Cook Township.
Commented