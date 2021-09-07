Edith Faye Palombo, 92, of Bradenville passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
She was born June 26, 1929, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of the late Russell and Bessie (Hull) Beatty.
Faye owned and operated Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant in Bradenville for more than 60 years. She was known for her wedding soup and meatballs. Her family and work were her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred A. Palombo, and her seven siblings.
She is survived by her loving sons, Fred and his wife, Claudia, of Derry, Gregory “Meatball” of Bradenville and James and his wife, Joelle, of Derry; her nine grandchildren, Angela Davis (Alan), Jim Palombo (Laura), Sam, Nick, Chad, Maria, Matthew, Anthony and Alyssa Palombo, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Interment will be made in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
Special thanks to the Memory Care Unit at Greensburg Care Center.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
