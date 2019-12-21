Deadline for submitting obituaries to Latrobe Bulletin normally is 8:45 a.m. Monday through Friday for that day’s paper and 9:15 p.m. Friday for the Saturday morning Bulletin Weekend edition.
Because of Christmas and New Year’s Day, the Tuesday morning, Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Bulletin Holiday editions have earlier deadlines — 9:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 and 30.
The normal 8:45 a.m. deadlines will resume Thursday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The normal 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, deadlines for the Bulletin Weekend editions will be as usual.
The obituary information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number.
If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 in size. Original photos can be scanned; deadline for bringing photos to the newsroom is 8 a.m. for that day’s publication.
The Latrobe Bulletin’s policy is that all obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email lb.society@verizon.net or fax 724-537-0489.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before 2 p.m.
