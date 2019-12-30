Deadline for submitting obituaries to Latrobe Bulletin normally is 8:45 a.m. Monday through Friday for that day’s paper and 9:15 p.m. Friday for the Saturday morning Bulletin Weekend edition.
Because of New Year’s Day, the Tuesday morning, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Bulletin Holiday edition has an earlier deadline — 9:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
The normal 8:45 a.m. deadlines resume Thursday, Jan. 2.
The normal 9:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, deadline for the Bulletin Weekend edition is as usual.
The obituary information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number.
The Latrobe Bulletin’s policy is that all obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email lb.society@verizon.net or fax 724-537-0489.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before 2 p.m.
