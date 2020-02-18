Earl “Sonny” Knupp, 79, of Unity Township died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Kregar, a son of the late Earl Knupp Sr. and Rose Pluck Knupp.
Sonny was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for more than 49 years. He was a loving family man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary M. “Sue” Harbaugh Knupp, on March 18, 2005, and a son, Robert “Bobby” Knupp, on April 2, 1995.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Nancy Ahlborn Knupp; son Kevin Knupp of Loyalhanna; brother, Richard Knupp (Sandy) of Kregar; four grandchildren, Rachael and Katie Knupp, Tori and Destiny Bronson; several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Roxie.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Interment will be made in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
