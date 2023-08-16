Earl Robert Queer, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Sebring, Florida.
Earl Robert Queer, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, a son of Glenn and Dottie (Nicholson) Queer.
Earl was accomplished in many trades, including carpentry and electrical, and to all who knew him, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He retired as a machinist in the manufacturing industry, was of Christian faith and had been a resident of Sebring since 1981, having come from Ligonier.
He proudly served his country in the U.S Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965. Earl’s hobbies and interests included fishing, sports and traveling. A classic car enthusiast, he was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and always loved Dale Earnhardt/NASCAR.
Earl is survived by his loving children, Cheryl L. Cox and her husband, Gordon, Michael R. Quinn and Richard D. Quinn and his wife, Sonija; five siblings, Mary, Glenda, Connie, Pamela and David; six grandchildren, Freddie, Clifton, Erin, Richard, Cale and Matthew, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Danny, Butch and Sonny.
A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Waterford Fire Hall, 44 Fire Hall Road, Ligonier Township. A luncheon will be held immediately after the memorial.
