Earl R. Rice, 86, of Greensburg passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in the comfort in his home.
Born Aug. 23, 1934, in Cambria County, he was a son of the late George Rice and Daisy (Jennings) Rice.
Prior to his retirement, he had been the owner and operator of Earl Richard’s Beauty Salon in Latrobe for 25 years. He had also been employed at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Earl served as a sergeant with the U.S. Army National Guard and was a member of American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. He had also been a member of F.O. Eagles No. 01188, Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacey Lynn Rice Feiling; brothers, Ray Rice and Albert Rice, and sister, Catherine Kaeslin.
Earl is survived by his wife, Donna K. (Byerly) Rice of Greensburg; one brother, William Rice and his wife, Carol, of Ebensburg; one sister, Dorothy Rager of Johnstown; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Rice of Bedford; brother-in-law, John Byerly and wife, Carol, of Latrobe; son-in-law, Ron Feiling, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Earl’s wonderful hospice staff, Amber and Nancy, as well as his amazing caregivers who were always there to support him.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held noon Friday in the funeral home. We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
