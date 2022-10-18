Earl R. Karasack

The family of Earl R. Karasack, 91, of Latrobe is saddened to announce his passing on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.

Earl leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife Betty, son Craig (Lisa), granddaughters Kellie (Adam Gazarik), Melissa (Nicholas Spink) and Brooke, great-granddaughters Everleigh Mae and Camryn Jayne, brother Donald (Mary Ann) and numerous nieces and nephews.