The family of Earl R. Karasack, 91, of Latrobe is saddened to announce his passing on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.
Earl leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife Betty, son Craig (Lisa), granddaughters Kellie (Adam Gazarik), Melissa (Nicholas Spink) and Brooke, great-granddaughters Everleigh Mae and Camryn Jayne, brother Donald (Mary Ann) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Earl was preceded in death by parents Charles and Amelia (Roble) Karasack, brother Charles and sisters Kay (Keltz) and Amelia/Millie (Rice).
Earl’s childhood home was on John Street in Latrobe, directly across the street from Legion-Keener Park. The tennis courts in the park and an old tennis racket proved to be instrumental in shaping Earl’s entire life. His love of the game led Earl to become wildly successful and respected both on and off of the court as a player, coach and teacher. A 1949 graduate of Latrobe High School, Earl won the WPIAL team championship in both 1948 and 1949. This accomplishment afforded him the opportunity to attend the California State Teachers College on a tennis scholarship. While at California, Earl was a tennis powerhouse and only lost two individual matches throughout his four-year collegiate career; additionally, he graduated with a valuable teaching degree. Earl’s most important and treasured moment spent at California was the day that he met Betty, who would later become his cherished wife of 66 years.
After graduating from California in 1953, Earl proudly served in the U.S. Army before beginning his professional career as an industrial arts teacher for his hometown Latrobe School District. Betty and Earl married in 1956, he designed and built their family home, and took advantage of the GI Bill and obtained a Master of Education degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Earl not only influenced countless students as a mechanical drawing and architectural drawing teacher, but was the Latrobe High School tennis coach from 1958-1974, compiling a record of 125 wins and only 26 losses. He was named WPIAL Coach of the Year 1970 and in 1997 was inducted into the California University (PA) Athletic Hall of Fame. Earl retired from teaching in 1989, at which time he focused his attention on stringing tennis rackets, continuing to play competitively, reading, and helping his son and daughter-in-law with many home construction projects.
Earl’s family and friends will remember him as a dessert-loving devoted husband, a role model and hero to his son, a fun-loving grandfather and kind-hearted friend. He will be deeply missed, but eternally remembered.
Friends and family are invited to a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, and interment immediately following at St. Vincent Cemetery Mausoleum, Unity Township.
Should you wish, donations to Adams Memorial Library or the Latrobe Area Historical Society would make Earl smile.
