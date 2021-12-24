Earl G. Gongloff, 81, of Unity Township died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
He was born March 3, 1940, in Lilly, son of the late Francis and Marjorie (Eger) Gongloff.
Earl was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in both the U.S. Army and Air Force.
Prior to retirement, he was a civilian program analyst for the federal government. He was a member of Lodge 225 F&AM, the VFW Post 7327 of Springfield, Virginia, the American Legion Post 0176, also of Springfield, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 of Latrobe. He was an avid golfer and bowler.
In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his wife, Pauline “Polly” Viziole Gongloff; three brothers, Lewis, Donald and Francis Gongloff, and his sister, Jean Homerick.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelli (John) San Souci of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Nathaniel San Souci, and his West Highland white terrier, Cloe.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private committal service and inurnment will be in Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
