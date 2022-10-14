E. Jack Keim Jr., 64, of Blawnox passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
E. Jack Keim Jr., 64, of Blawnox passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Jack was born March 13, 1958, in Latrobe.
He was the beloved father of Zachary Keim; loving brother of Nancy (Chuck) McNaughton, Donna Lee and the late Sandra Matesic; son of the late Edward J. and Kathleen Keim; uncle of Kelly (Michael) Cary and the late Patrick McNaughton; great-uncle of Emma, Michael and Rowan Cary; cousin of Marcia and Dave Salandro, and very close friend of Debbie and Larry Wooldridge and the late Jo Everett and Dr. Jane Abbott.
Jack was involved with the local music scene throughout his life, and seeing his son Zack become a successful musician brought him great joy and pride. Jack loved bringing happiness to others, whether as Santa at Christmas-time, as “Ha-Ha” the clown, or simply as himself in a surprise visit to an old friend. Besides music, Jack’s other major interests included photography and history.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238.
In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Band Together Pittsburgh. www.bandtogetherpgh.org/donate.
Interment will be private.
www.thomasmsmithfuneral home.com.
