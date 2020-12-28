Dwight Ronald Libengood II, 51, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 5, 1969, in Latrobe, the son of Rev. D. Ronald Libengood (Joy) of Hillside and the late Joyce A. Campbell Libengood.
He held a fifth-degree black belt and had taught karate. His past time was fish and tending to his aquarium.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Warren and Doris Campbell, and his paternal grandparents, Verl and Geraldine Libengood.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Daniel P. Libengood Sr. (Alexxys) of Mount Pleasant; his grandson, Daniel P. Libengood Jr. “DJ”; his sister, Rebecca Penich (Charles) of New Derry; stepbrother, Robert Johnston (Mary) of New Derry; a special friend, Darlene Libengood of Mount Pleasant, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences maybe made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented