Dwain Smith, 87, of Latrobe was escorted by the angels to his eternal home on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in the comfort of his home with with his wife, Cricket, and son, Kory, by his side.
He and Cricket were married in 1958 and blessed with two children, Parece and Kory.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Virginia, and his father, Vencle Smith, along with siblings, Phyllis Bridge (Bob), Betty Ross (Sam) and brother, Vince (Nancy), and his precious daughter, Parece Paulette.
Surviving are his wife, Cricket, and their son, Kory, and granddaughter, Rheagan, along with his sister-in-law, Cookie, and brother-in law, Don Paul; his niece, Cheryl Yandrick (Jerome); along with nieces, Katie (Clive), Chelsey (Sean), nephews, Joel and Luke Yandrick, and great-nephew, Logan, and great-niece, Hannah Lowry.
Dwain was employed with Blairsville Westinghouse and Latrobe Steel specializing in metallurgy with level three testing certification heading the NDT department of Latrobe Steel (Timken), working on and developing steel specifications for NASA’s project space shuttle solid rocket boosters.
Upon his retiring he and his son, Kory, owned and operated Wright Motor Cars in Latrobe.
Dwain’s life interest was physical fitness. It was through weight training and his faith in God he survived the tragic loss of his daughter, Parece. He was a devout weightlifter and bodybuilder as well as competing and judging. His claim to fame was competing in his younger years with Bruno Sammartino. He was an inspiration to so many in his years of the love of fitness.
Our sincere appreciation to those as his health declined are Dr. Cook and his staff, Laura, Tara and Wanda. The Latrobe Excela Health ER and the ICU unit those attending Dr. Kahn and nurses. Also, Excela Hospice Team B with Chrissy, Jackie, Stephanie and Jillian, whose compassion and care was so comforting.
In accordance with the family wishes, a private service will be held.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.