Dustin Donald Brant, 27, of Derry passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Born Jan. 31, 1995, in Dayton, Ohio, he was a son of Ronald W. Brant (Carrie Gray) of Latrobe and Wendy J. (Bryant) Brant of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 10:39 am
Dustin was a foreman for Lone Pine Construction. A 2013 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, he was a member of the Choral Cats and played both hockey and lacrosse. He also played hockey for Westmoreland Eagles Hockey. Dustin loved the outdoors, especially fly fishing, snowboarding and biking. He enjoyed skating and had also been a skate guard at the Latrobe Skating Center. Dustin easily made friends and will be lovingly remembered for his adventurous and fearless spirit that pushed others to face their fears.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Stella Bryant.
In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by his sister, Lindsey Brant of Murrells Inlet; two nieces, Kynzie and Sofia Brant; grandparents Ronald Bryant of Fairborn, Ohio, and Donald and Mary Ann Brant of Latrobe; aunts and uncles, Darlene and Sam Allshouse, William Bryant, Mark Bryant, Shawn Coggan and Eric Bryant; his godparents, Timothy Allshouse (and his wife, Nicole Street) and Candice Miller; the love of his life, Kaylee Mehalic of Derry, and her family, parents Tracey Mehalic and Todd Stevens, and siblings Kendall and Kenley Mehalic; Dustin is also survived by several cousins and his loving dog, Brandy.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
