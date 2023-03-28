Dr. Thomas Paul Petrick, 88, formerly of Latrobe, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Hermitage, Mercer County. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Monica Martyak Petrick.
He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Farrell, a son of the late Rev. Aurelius and Anna Petrick.
Thomas was a graduate of Farrell High School and St. Vincent College. He attended Medical School at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1960. He completed a surgical residency at Akron General Hospital in 1965 and practiced general surgery at Latrobe Area Hospital from 1965-1993. Upon retiring from his general surgery practice, he served as the chief of surgery for the Indian Health Service on the Navajo reservation in Chinle, Arizona, from 1993-2000.
Dr. Petrick was an active member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Eugene Petrick, Irene Petrick Mankovich, Ernest Petrick, Nicholas Petrick and Magdalene Petrick DeZubay.
He is survived by his six children: Thomas and (Cathi) of Guilford, Connecticut, Anthony and (Mary) of Danville, Anna and (Michael) Rego of Amherst, New Hampshire, Nicholas and (Nai-Yu Wang) of Silver Spring, Maryland, Monica Walls of Hermitage and Gabriella of Stavanger, Norway; 15 grand-children, Katie (Pilch), Stephen, Jack and William Petrick, Grace, Anthony, Nicholas and Luke Petrick, Emily (Brauneis), Michael and Mary Rego, Thomas Petrick and Thomas, Monica and Benjamin Walls; a great- grandchild, Navy Pilch, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.
Mass of Divine Liturgy will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, in St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.
Interment will take place at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the name of Dr. Thomas P. Petrick to the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius, 3605 Perrysville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15214 (www.bcs.edu/donation/).
Arrangements entrusted to Sherman Funeral Home and Crematory.
