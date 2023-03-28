Dr. Thomas Paul Petrick

Dr. Thomas Paul Petrick, 88, formerly of Latrobe, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Hermitage, Mercer County. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Monica Martyak Petrick.

He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Farrell, a son of the late Rev. Aurelius and Anna Petrick.