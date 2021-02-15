Dr. Thomas A. Boerio, 98, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Brookdale, Latrobe.
Born Feb. 28, 1922, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Victor and Rose (Rovesti) Boerio.
Dr. Boerio was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was a local podiatrist for more than 50 years and was a member of the Pennsylvania Podiatry Association. Dr. Boerio was a U.S. Army veteran having served in World War II, and he was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Housty) Boerio, and three brothers, Charles L., Dr. John E. and Dr. Victor Boerio.
Dr. Boerio is survived by two daughters, Mary Beth Jakubek and her husband, Dr. Donald, of Latrobe and Margaret Androkites and her husband, Dr. Arthur, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Mary Jo, Annie and Alex, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brookdale, Grane Hospice and Jennie from Senior Helpers for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
