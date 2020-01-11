Dr. Ronald Peter Koval, 82, of Ligonier passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Born July 12, 1937, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary (Evanisko) Koval.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Yurosko).
Surviving are his children, Caryl Strauss (Brian), Peter (Dana) and Susan Koval; grandchildren, Olivia and Kyle Koval, Ruth and Nora Strauss and Ivan Palaski; his brother, Dr. Donald Koval; sisters, Elaine Koval and Nancy Hall (Steve); niece and nephews, Helen, Nick, Richard and Mike; many cousins, and countless friends.
“Doc” graduated from Westmont-Upper Yoder High School in 1955 and received his doctorate from Lincoln Chiropractic College in 1962. A U.S. Army veteran, he was very active in Scouting in various capacities. He was an Eagle Scout, Silver Beaver recipient and member of the Order of the Arrow. He was active for many years in the Ligonier community and a widely known school bus driver in the Ligonier Valley School District for 47 years. He was very proud to be a church cantor, formerly at St. John the Baptist Parish in Wilpen and recently at Christ Our Saviour Parish in Clymer.
Family and friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in Moskal-Reid Funeral Home, Johnstown, and are invited to attend his funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in Christ the Saviour Cathedral, 300 Garfield St., Johnstown, with the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak and the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Miles Zdinak as co-celebrants.
Committal will be in Grandview Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.